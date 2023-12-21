Boston Hair Restoration Surgeon Shares 5 Tips For Finding The Best Hair Loss Doctor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. LoprestiBOSTON, MA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to Boston hair loss surgeon Matthew Lopresti, DO, obtaining healthy hair has never been easier. At his highly respected hair restoration practice in New England , the surgeon and his dedicated team offer a wide array of advanced hair restoration techniques. These methods range from Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) surgery to minimally-invasive hair growth procedures to topicals and beyond. Says Dr. Matthew Lopresti,“Several effective remedies for hair loss exist in the surgical world. The ideal treatment will vary depending on the rate at which a patient's hair thins and numerous other factors.”In addition to choosing the correct treatment, the surgeon continues, it is crucial to seek a qualified hair loss doctor.“The success of hair restoration largely relies on a surgeon's skill and experience,” says Dr. Lopresti.“Patients should never hesitate to 'interview' prospective doctors to ensure a good match.” To help patients choose a qualified hair restoration provider, Dr. Lopresti has put together these tips:1. Explore their credentials. He urges patients to thoroughly explore each prospective surgeon's website. These sites often have information about a surgeon's educational background, as well as their affiliations with distinguished organizations and boards. Most importantly, their site should indicate whether or not they are a“Diplomate” by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). Upon successful completion of both written and oral examinations, the ABHRS confers the title“Diplomate” to that physician.2. Make sure they have experience. After establishing that the provider has the proper credentials, the patient should make sure the surgeon has sufficient experience in the treatment they are pursuing. In addition to a track record of satisfied patients who have undergone hair transplant surgery (or another hair restoration treatment) in the provider's hands, the surgeon should have vast knowledge in the realm of hair growth, restoration, and health. They should also be up to date with the latest techniques and technologies for the treatment and, ideally, should regularly attend continuing education courses.3. Review before-and-after photos. In many cases, hair loss doctors have photos of their surgical results posted on their website. These photos are an excellent way for patients to familiarize themselves with a surgeon's style. Because hair transplant surgery is highly nuanced, the surgeon should have a keen sense of artistry and be able to enhance the features of each patient on whom they perform. These qualities are often noticeable in before-and-after photos.4. Read reviews. Reviews and testimonials can provide patients with firsthand knowledge of a surgeon's style, skill, and bedside manner. These reviews can sometimes be found on the doctor's website, but patients can also search for them on Google and other trustworthy sources.5. Using the latest technology. A qualified hair restoration doctor will only use technology that has been proven safe and effective. For instance, if the surgeon offers PRP with ACell® injection therapy, they should use only the latest instruments on the market to increase chances of a safe procedure and long-lasting results.Furthermore, Dr. Lopresti encourages patients to come to him with any questions. He reminds patients never to shy away from learning more about their hair restoration provider.About Matthew Lopresti, DOChief surgeon Matthew Lopresti, DO was trained by Dr. Robert Leonard, the founder of Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, in the specialized field of hair restoration. Prior to his two-year preceptorship with Dr. Leonard, he received medical training at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. Joseph's Medical Center in Pennsylvania, Boston Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School. An Associate Member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, Dr. Lopresti has extensive experience in the full breadth of hair loss treatments. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, please visit hairdr and facebook/leonardhair.To view the original source of this release, click here: news/press-releases/boston-hair-restoration-surgeon-shares-5-tips-for-finding-the-best-hair-loss-doctor/###Leonard Hair Transplant AssociatesNewton Office:1400 Centre St. Ste. 108Newton Centre, Massachusetts 02459617-965-7400800-543-0660Warwick Office:300 Centerville Rd, South Building, Ste. 202Warwick, Rhode Island 02886401-946-0884800-543-0660Boston Office:20 Park Plaza Ste. 450Boston, Massachusetts 02116800-543-0660Braintree Office:340 Wood Rd.Braintree, Massachusetts 02184800-543-0660Salem Office:130 Main St. Ste. 201ASalem, New Hampshire 03079800-543-0660Rosemont Media

