Docs Medical Group Acknowledged As An NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home, Elevating Patient Care To New Heights

ORANGE, CT, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Docs Medical Group is proud to announce its recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), underscoring the organization's commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-focused healthcare services. This prestigious designation reflects Docs Medical Group's dedication to enhancing the patient experience and fostering a collaborative approach to healthcare.

The Patient-Centered Medical Home model is a transformative and patient-centric approach to primary care that emphasizes a partnership between patients and their healthcare providers. Docs Medical Group's achievement in obtaining PCMH recognition affirms its position as a leader in delivering high-quality, coordinated, and personalized healthcare services.

Key attributes of a Patient-Centered Medical Home include:

Comprehensive Care: Docs Medical Group offers a holistic approach to healthcare, addressing patients' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The organization strives to provide comprehensive and coordinated care to meet the diverse needs of its patient population.

Patient Engagement: In a Patient-Centered Medical Home, patients are actively involved in their care. Docs Medical Group encourages open communication, shared decision-making, and patient education to empower individuals to take control of their health.

Care Coordination: Docs Medical Group excels in care coordination , ensuring that patients receive seamless and integrated healthcare services. This collaborative approach involves effective communication and coordination among healthcare professionals across various specialties.

Access to Care: The organization prioritizes accessibility to healthcare services, offering extended hours, same-day appointments, and advanced telehealth options. This commitment ensures that patients can access care when they need it most.

Quality Improvement: Continuous improvement is at the core of Docs Medical Group's philosophy. The organization engages in ongoing quality assessment and improvement activities to enhance patient outcomes and overall healthcare delivery.

Dr. Sidana, CEO at Docs Medical Group, expressed enthusiasm about the PCMH recognition, stating, "Being recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing patient-centered, high-quality care. We are dedicated to fostering strong relationships with our patients, promoting preventive care, and ensuring a positive healthcare experience for all."

As Docs Medical Group continues to evolve as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the standard of patient care, foster meaningful patient-provider relationships, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

About Docs Medical Group

At Docs Medical Group, we are driven by a profound commitment to the well-being of our community. For the past year, our organization has been a beacon of compassionate and collaborative healthcare across 20 locations in Connecticut. Our mission is rooted in a dedication to excellence, and we tirelessly strive to enhance the health and lives of those we serve.

Our patient-centered approach is not just a philosophy; it's the core of our existence. We believe that healthcare should be accessible to all, and our comprehensive range of services reflects this belief. From urgent, same-day care to specialized treatments such as allergy testing, sleep medicine, chiropractic care, and pulmonary care, Docs Medical Group is more than a healthcare provider – we are a partner in your journey to optimal health.

