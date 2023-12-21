Almalinux OS Foundation Announces Knownhost And Ipinfo As Gold Sponsors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source CentOS Linux replacement AlmaLinux, today announced the following organizations as its latest gold-level sponsors:KnownHost, LLC, a returning sponsor, was founded in 2006 and is a premium hosting service with customers in more than 150 countries. The company's singular mission is to provide high-quality, fully managed hosting services backed by personalized, comprehensive, and impeccable service that blows customers away. KnownHost's operations are anchored in strategically located data centers in Seattle, Atlanta and Amsterdam. These facilities are integrated into a robust global network infrastructure, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity for clients worldwide.“The importance of a free enterprise linux operating system in the web hosting industry cannot be understated, and we are proud to support the AlmaLinux OS Foundation again this year,” said Daniel Pearson, Board Director at the foundation and CEO at KnownHost.“This organization continues to deliver the best CentOS Linux replacement, with the speed and stability that its users need.”IPinfo is the leading provider of IP intelligence data. By offering the most accurate IP geolocation and privacy data available in a variety of formats, IPinfo empowers businesses with essential insights derived from IP addresses. Boasting a comprehensive range of both free and premium plans, including API access and database downloads, IPinfo caters to a diverse spectrum of users. The company's dedication to precision and engineering innovation solidifies its position as an industry leader, providing crucial IP-related data services to organizations worldwide."We are thrilled to support the AlmaLinux OS Foundation as Gold Sponsors,” said Ben Dowling, founder and CEO at IPinfo.“At IPinfo, we believe in fostering a collaborative ecosystem where technological advancements benefit both enterprises and the open-source community, and this collaboration with AlmaLinux reflects our shared values of openness, reliability, and innovation.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .

