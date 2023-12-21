Orthokeratology Lens Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$1,081.121 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The orthokeratology lens market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from US$647.256 million in 2021 to US$1,081.121 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the orthokeratology lens market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,081.121 million by 2028.Growing vision problems are the key driving force behind the rapid growth of the orthokeratology lens market. Orthokeratology lenses are specially used in myopia and presbyopia treatment to improve patient's vision problems. Myopia is one of the biggest causes of permanent blindness throughout the world, and orthokeratology lenses are required to slow down myopia progression. For instance, according to the International Myopia Institute, myopia is more common around the world with 30% of the global population having it, and by 2050, nearly 50% will be myopic, thereby affecting 5 billion people.Orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses are contact lenses that are specially designed and fitted to partially reshape the cornea to improve vision. Ortho-k is a non-surgical process that replaces glasses or daytime contact lenses with clear, sharp, natural vision during the waking hours.Numerous product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market, increasing the overall market growth. For instance, in May 2023, Menicon Co. Ltd. announced the launch of the orthokeratology lens“Menicon Z Night" in China allowing users to live comfortably with good naked eyesight during the day. Additionally, in May 2021, Euclid Systems Corporation disclosed the launch of the latest breakthrough in overnight orthokeratology, Euclid MAX, in the United States. Euclid MAX is used in children and adult patients with innovative myopia (near-sightedness), but particularly in children.Access sample report or view details:The orthokeratology lens market, based on product type is segmented into two main categories namely Day-time Ortho-K Lenses and Overnight Ortho-K Lenses. Overnight Ortho-K Lenses are estimated to account for a major share of the orthokeratology lens market.The orthokeratology lens market, based on indication is segmented into four main categories namely myopia, presbyopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism. Myopia is projected to account for a major share of the orthokeratology lens market.The orthokeratology lens market, based on distribution channel is segmented into four main categories namely hospitals, optometry clinics, ophthalmology, and others. Orthokeratology lens is commonly used in hospitals which is expected to account for a major share of the orthokeratology lens market.North America is expected to contribute to a significant share of the orthokeratology lens market due to the increasing myopia prevalence among people in major North American economies namely the United States. For instance, according to the National Institute of Health, over 30 years, myopia in the United States increased by 66%. Myopia affects nearly 4% of the American population which is equivalent to 13 million people.The research includes coverage of Bausch & Lomb Inc., Euclid Systems Corp., CooperVision, John & Johnson Vision Care, Alpha Corporation, Brighten Optix, GP Specialists, TruForm Optics, Art Optical Contact Lens, MiracLens L.L.C. are significant market players in the orthokeratology lens market.The market analytics report segments the orthokeratology lens market using the following criteria:.By Product TypeoDay-time Ortho-K LensesoOvernight Ortho-K Lenses.By IndicationoMyopiaoPresbyopiaoHypermetropiaoAstigmatism.By Distribution ChanneloHospitalsoOptometry ClinicsoOphthalmologyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bausch & Lomb Inc..Euclid Systems Corp..CooperVision.John & Johnson Vision Care.Alpha Corporation.Brighten Optix.GP Specialists.TruForm Optics.Art Optical Contact Lens.MiracLens L.L.C.Explore More Reports:.Intraocular Lens Market:.Global Ocular Implants Market:.Global Eyewear Market:

