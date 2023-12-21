The Role of Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) in Aviation Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOFIA, BULGARIA , BULGARIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the dynamic field of aviation, comprehensive training for maintenance personnel is essential. These professionals require qualifications, competency, and up-to-date knowledge and skills. EASA-compliant training programs are integral to meeting these needs.This training typically covers the basics of EASA regulations, safety procedures, quality systems, and technical aspects related to aircraft maintenance.Including:EASA Part 145 Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (HF&SMS)EASA Part 145 Fuel Tank Safety (FTS)EASA Part 145 Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS)Compliance with these training requirements is mandatory for organizations that wish to obtain or retain their EASA Part 145 certification, enabling them to perform maintenance tasks on aircraft registered in EASA member states.The Role of Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) in Aviation TrainingARTSA symbolizes a commitment to quality in aviation training. As a dedicated entity for delivering EASA-compliant training, selecting a provider associated with ARTSA means opting for quality aviation education.Training from an ARTSA member advantages:Assured Compliance: Aligning with EASA standards to ensure knowledge and compliance.Industry Recognition: Training that is respected and recognized across the aviation industry.Current and Comprehensive Content: Providing up-to-date and thorough training material in line with changing aviation regulations.ARTSA's Contribution to Aviation TrainingARTSA members are known for their contribution to setting and maintaining high standards in aviation training. They play a significant role in shaping the future of aviation education, ensuring the delivery of quality and compliant training.

