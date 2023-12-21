China, H-K Reverses Losses, Japan Battered

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Most Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday after Wall Street dropped overnight, while investors awaited gross domestic product reading and inflation numbers from the U.S.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 535.47 points, or 1.6%, to 33,140.47, after nearly reaching a 33-year high on Wednesday, the index dragged lower by safety scandals at automaker Toyota.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index nosed ahead 7.32 points to 16,621.13.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 33.39 points, or 1%, to 3,330.87.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index inched up 4.47 points or 0.1%, to 3,112.50.

In Taiwan, the Taiex skidded 91.46 points, or 0.5%, to 17,543.74.

In Korea, the Kospi index fell 14.28 points, or 0.6%, to 2,600.32.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 picked up 48.19 points, or 0.4%, to 11,627.99.

In Australia, the ASX 200 staggered 33.76 points, or 0.5%, to 7,504.12.











MENAFN21122023000212011056ID1107642018