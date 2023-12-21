Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commends Qatar's successful mediation in a US-Venezuela prisoner swap deal as reflecting its great diplomatic role and the international community's confidence in it.

BEIRUT -- A Lebanese woman is killed and her husband injured due to an Israeli occupation artillery shelling on Maroun Al Ras Village in southern Lebanon.

TOKYO -- South Korea is considering various measures to contribute maritime security in the Red Sea amid escalating Houthi attacks on commercial ships on the major sea route, the Defense Ministry says, according to Yonhap News Agency.

WASHINGTON -- A 122mm rocket is fired at Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq without causing damage or injuries, states the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). (end) mt