Project Sanctuary Acquires 42-Acre Retreat Center In Archuleta County, Colorado

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) An Established Home Base for Military Families to Find Healing, Strength and a Lifeline to a More Hopeful Future Together

GRANBY, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / The Project Sanctuary Board of Directors is excited to announce the purchase of a new retreat center in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to serve as the home base for therapeutic retreats for military families. Project Sanctuary believes that when one person serves the entire family serves and envisions a world where military families find healing, strength, and a lifeline to a more hopeful future together.

Project Sanctuary Retreat Center Main Lodge

Main Lodge for New Project Sanctuary Retreat Center

"Having our own retreat center and ensuring military families will have a place to call their own, a place of hope and healing, has always been a dream of Project Sanctuary," said Project Sanctuary founder and CEO Heather Ehle. "After losing our primary summer retreat center partner in the 2020 East Troublesome Fire and navigating rising costs of hosting our program at partner sites, it became clear we needed to identify a place we could call home for our therapeutic retreats. We will still utilize retreat center partners around the country, but this new location will allow us to expand our program to serve even more military families throughout the year."

Ehle continued, "We are incredibly grateful for the lead donors who helped make this dream a reality, The Milanovich Trust and The Bill Ackerman Estate, as well as the Project Sanctuary Board of Directors who gave so generously toward the acquisition of this property."

On Dec. 19, 2023, the purchase of the new Project Sanctuary Retreat Center was finalized.

This property features:



42 acres of land in Archuleta County, Colorado, surrounded by the San Juan National Forest.

A Main Lodge with a commercial kitchen, five private bedrooms, game room, meeting space and a fireside lounge.

A secondary Guest Lodge with 15 private rooms and central meeting area. Two additional Duplex Cabins, four RV full hook-up locations, a stand-alone office/storage building, pole barn and additional outbuilding as well as heavy equipment for property upkeep.

Project Sanctuary is currently working with an architect to plan out needed renovations and additions to host families more effectively and plans to launch a capital campaign in 2024. Minimal programming will take place during this time, as 2024 contracts have already been signed with retreat center partners for the upcoming year of programming. The full 2024 retreat schedule is located here: .

To learn more or stay up to date on the new property, please contact us directly and watch our website: .

Since 2007, Project Sanctuary has focused on one mission: to transform, empower and heal military families. By providing education and support around relationship reconnection, communication/conflict resolution, financial habits and goals, and mental health/wellbeing in an immersive therapeutic retreat environment, Project Sanctuary has built a national reputation for delivering the support military families need and deserve. Offered in multiple locations around the United States, Project Sanctuary retreats are staffed by licensed counselors, certified recreational therapists, and culturally competent military veterans. Pre- and post-retreat case management services are provided by our family support team to ensure that families are supported as they continue to move forward. Project Sanctuary believes when one person serves, the whole family serves, and all are given the tools and resources needed to start and continue their healing journey.

To learn more about Project Sanctuary please visit or email us at [email protected] .

Project Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Granby, Colorado.

Contact Information

Heather Ehle

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

303.359.6122

Carrie Bair-Norwood

Chief Development & Marketing Officer

[email protected]

719.201.9373

SOURCE: Project Sanctuary

View the original press release on newswire.