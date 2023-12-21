Choreograph Gainesville Celebrates Construction Milestone With Topping Out Ceremony

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Final Structural Beam Was Placed Atop Choreograph Gainesville as Part of the Traditional Ceremony

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Choreograph Gainesville, one of the most exciting projects currently underway in Gainesville, Florida's Celebration Pointe, has reached a major construction milestone. The 55+ resort-style living community recently celebrated its "topping out" in a ceremony held on-site.

Choreograph Gainesville Resort-Style 55+ Living Community

Choreograph Gainesville celebrated a construction milestone with a topping out ceremony as the final structural beam was placed atop the 55+ resort-style living community.

General Contractor, The Douglas Company, a recognized industry leader in senior living and multifamily housing construction, along with Choreograph Gainesville and Discovery Development Group Team Members participated in the traditional ceremony of placing the final structural beam into place, completing the building's frame.

"The ceremony enabled us to recognize the many individuals who have and continue to contribute to this exciting project daily," said Akash Gaur, Division President, Discovery Development Group. "This milestone brings us even closer to completion, with an anticipated opening date of Summer 2024. We look forward to continuing to welcome future residents to our Discovery Gallery and soon a model unit to tour and learn more about what 55+ resort-style living will look like at Choreograph Gainesville."

The first-of-its-kind in the area, Choreograph Gainesville will include 180 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes, including many with dens. As part of the Celebration Pointe neighborhood, Choreograph Gainesville is just minutes from top dining, shopping, entertainment, nature preserves and medical facilities. Choreograph connects the vibrant cultural and social offerings of Gainesville's emerging city life with exclusive on-site amenities including the signature HighPointe Rooftop Lounge with 4,000 square feet of open air entertainment space, designer seating with fire bowls and bistro lighting, a cozy wine lounge with wine lockers, the Gator Bar and Strokes Simulated Golf; @Bar Tech Bar and Coffee Lounge; Reflections Heated Pool & Cabanas; FitZone Shape Fitness Center; Rhythm Lounge; Barks & Bubbles Pet Salon; and even Robots-as-a-Service - AI in motion. Residents will also have access to a dedicated Residential App, designed to enhance their overall living experience.

The new community is part of the sleeve of developments in Discovery's plan for growth and expansion, including a new Choreograph community planned for Daytona Beach, Florida, that is expected to break ground in late 2024. Visit ChoreographGainesville to learn more.

Contact Information

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

239.301.5330

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.