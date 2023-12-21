Book Line Code Presented At Carpet Museum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The first volume of the book "Line Code" has been presented at the National Carpet Museum.

The book was written by Honored Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov, Azernews reports.

Mammadhuseyn Huseynov is the leading researcher at the Department for Scientific Research and Preservation of National Heritage, operating under the museum.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi noted the line played an important role and carries symbolic meaning in Azerbaijani history and literature.

He said that the monograph contains an explanation of the concepts of point and line depicted on carpets and the influence of these geometric elements on the mythological worldview of Azerbaijanis and other Turkic-speaking peoples.

In the work, based on many years of research into the latter in the historical and philosophical aspects, the author reveals the semantic properties of dots and lines that adorn other examples of decorative and applied art, as well as the symbolic features of the lines.

Highly appreciating the publication of the monograph, Ilgar Fahmi expressed his confidence that the book, prepared by the professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Honored Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov, will receive wide public recognition. In his opinion, the new book edition, which is richly illustrated, will become a valuable source for future researchers.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.