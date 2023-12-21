Deputy Minister: Zangazur Corridor To Provide Rapid Transit And Increase Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Deputy Minister of Trade of Turkiye Ozgur Volkan Agar, during
his speech at the panel discussion "The role of transport and
logistics centres in increasing bilateral trade," held within the
framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum, stated that
the Zangazur corridor will play an important role in increasing the
volume of bilateral trade between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
''The opening of the corridor will further reduce the distance
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye by 260 km.''
According to the Deputy Minister, this corridor will also have a
positive impact on relations between the countries in the
region.
''The Zangazur Corridor is a strategic project, and with its
help, unhindered movement and geographical accessibility from China
to Europe will be ensured. Transportation will be reduced, rapid
transit will be provided, and trade volume will increase. This
corridor will have a positive impact on trade in Central Asia. It
will show," the deputy minister added.
