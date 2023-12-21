Problems Of Intellectual Analysis Of Cyber-Physical Systems Studied

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Institute of Information Technologies of the Ministry of
Science and Education is studying the problems of intellectual
analysis of complex cloud systems and cyber-physical systems on the
platform "Industry 4.0," Azernews reports, citing
Rashid Alakparov, Executive Director of the Institute, Doctor of
Philosophy in Engineering, Associate Professor, telling at the
regular meeting of the Academic Council.
Rashid Alekperov noted that in 2023 research was conducted in
the field of scientific-theoretical problems of cloud technologies,
development of methods and algorithms for effective deployment of
cloud resources (software) in mobile computing systems.
The head of the department deals with optimal synthesis of
mobile cloud computing, synthesis of intelligent network
infrastructure of cyber-physical systems, detection of cyber
incidents, problems arising from supercomputer power consumption,
etc. Alekperov also spoke about the results of research conducted
in connection with these issues.
