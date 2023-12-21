President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Awardees Of Sport Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the halftime break of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16
match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi
Stadium, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met
with the awardees of the sport community in a ceremony related to
the sport results of 2023.
