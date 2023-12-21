               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Awardees Of Sport Community


12/21/2023 8:13:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the halftime break of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the awardees of the sport community in a ceremony related to the sport results of 2023.

