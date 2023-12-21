Head Of Turkish President's Financial Department Makes Speech At Investment Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of the Financial Department of Turkish President Goksal
Ashan made a speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev
and the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
Goksal Ashan noted that Azerbaijan has been the fastest
developing country in the region for the last 20 years. It was also
mentioned that such development was recorded in conditions when 20%
of the country's territory was under occupation.
"It is not difficult to imagine the level of development after
the liberation of the country," the Turkish official added.
The Head of the Financial department noted that economic
hardships in recent years have been observed all over the world,
"The current processes show that if you are not strong, it is
impossible to resist.
Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat also spoke at the event.
According to him, businessmen of Turkish origin have established
about 5,700 companies in Azerbaijan, while businessmen of
Azerbaijani origin have established 2800 companies in Turkiye.
According to Omar Bolat Azerbaijani companies in Turkiye operate
in various fields such as processing, construction, education, real
estate, healthcare, wholesale and retail trade, logistics and
mining.
In addition, the minister said 470,618 tourists came to Turkiye
from Azerbaijan in 2021 and 683,834 tourists came to Turkiye in
2022.
Several documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and
Turkiye at the Forum.
Details of the agreement signed between the Azerbaijan Export
and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Public Union of
Entrepreneurs and Industrialists of Turkiye and Azerbaijan (TUIB)
have become known.
Thus, the Action Plan for 2024 signed between AZPROMO and TUIB
envisages increasing trade and investment between the two
countries, strengthening cooperation, and supporting mutual
investment opportunities, as well as promoting joint projects in
accordance with the set goals.
In addition, according to the contract signed between DO-DEM LLC
and Multipak Ambalaj Company, a plant will be built in Azerbaijan
for the production of paper-based tableware, which does not harm
nature and is based on food safety. According to the document
signed between "Diplomat LTD" and "Dogru Holding", the company will
build a hotel in Azerbaijan.
