Head Of Turkish President's Financial Department Makes Speech At Investment Forum

Asim Aliyev Read more

Head of the Financial Department of Turkish President Goksal Ashan made a speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Goksal Ashan noted that Azerbaijan has been the fastest developing country in the region for the last 20 years. It was also mentioned that such development was recorded in conditions when 20% of the country's territory was under occupation.

"It is not difficult to imagine the level of development after the liberation of the country," the Turkish official added.

The Head of the Financial department noted that economic hardships in recent years have been observed all over the world, "The current processes show that if you are not strong, it is impossible to resist.

Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat also spoke at the event. According to him, businessmen of Turkish origin have established about 5,700 companies in Azerbaijan, while businessmen of Azerbaijani origin have established 2800 companies in Turkiye.

According to Omar Bolat Azerbaijani companies in Turkiye operate in various fields such as processing, construction, education, real estate, healthcare, wholesale and retail trade, logistics and mining.

In addition, the minister said 470,618 tourists came to Turkiye from Azerbaijan in 2021 and 683,834 tourists came to Turkiye in 2022.

Several documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Turkiye at the Forum.

Details of the agreement signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Public Union of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists of Turkiye and Azerbaijan (TUIB) have become known.

Thus, the Action Plan for 2024 signed between AZPROMO and TUIB envisages increasing trade and investment between the two countries, strengthening cooperation, and supporting mutual investment opportunities, as well as promoting joint projects in accordance with the set goals.

In addition, according to the contract signed between DO-DEM LLC and Multipak Ambalaj Company, a plant will be built in Azerbaijan for the production of paper-based tableware, which does not harm nature and is based on food safety. According to the document signed between "Diplomat LTD" and "Dogru Holding", the company will build a hotel in Azerbaijan.