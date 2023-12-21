               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Economy: Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum Diversifies Cooperation Between Our Countries


12/21/2023 8:13:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The B2B meetings held between entrepreneurs within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum and the results obtained at the forum will contribute to the diversification of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The Minister noted that "within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, panel discussions were held on the investment climate of our countries, the transition to green energy and the concept of a smart city, new challenges in the fields of agriculture and food. the possibilities of industry, transport and logistics, technical cooperation and the potential of health tourism."

MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107641968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search