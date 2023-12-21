Minister Of Economy: Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum Diversifies Cooperation Between Our Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

The B2B meetings held between entrepreneurs within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum and the results obtained at the forum will contribute to the diversification of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The Minister noted that "within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, panel discussions were held on the investment climate of our countries, the transition to green energy and the concept of a smart city, new challenges in the fields of agriculture and food. the possibilities of industry, transport and logistics, technical cooperation and the potential of health tourism."