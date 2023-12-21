Historic Moment For Azerbaijanis: Football Fans At Khankendi Stadium

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A historic moment has happened for Azerbaijan. This was the
moment of elevation for both Azerbaijani football and the national
pride and glory of the Azerbaijani people. Finally, a long-desired
and dreamed-of match was realised in the renovated stadium in the
historical city of Azerbaijan, Khankendi, which has been under
occupation for more than 30 years.
"Qarabag" (Aghdam) and MOIK Baku teams met in the 1/8 finals of
the Azerbaijan Cup at the Khankendi stadium.
The beginning of the match was marked by great moments. The
competition, which was held with the participation of President
Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva,
attracted all attention.
Speaking ahead of the historical football match, the head of
state greeted the athletes and all the participants. President
Ilham Aliyev emphasised the proud historical moment and touched on
a number of points.
“All the symbolic remnants of separatism have been thrown into
the landfill of history.” President Ilham Aliyev said this in his
speech ahead of the football match in view of the times in history
that have occurred in the last 30 years.
Indeed, no one could describe this day in Azerbaijan after three
decades. Occupying Armenia had established such a strong anchor in
Garabagh that removing it from there was just like utopia. However,
the confidence of the Azerbaijani people in the leader and the
perseverance and determination of the state once again broke down
the myth of Armenia. Faith and determination are such a force that
they can overcome any obstacle and even destroy it. Yes, today we
are in Khankendi, one of the most historical corners of Karabakh.
This is such a wonderful place that you only need to be an
Azerbaijani to feel it.
Garabagh, the national football team of Azerbaijan, is already
holding competitions in the heart of the native land, in the roots
of Garabagh. This is the pride and honour of Azerbaijan.
"Holding this football match in Khankendi has a profound
meaning. Khankendi is an ancient land of Azerbaijan. The foundation
of this village was laid by Garabagh Khan, later transformed into a
large city with contributions from Azerbaijani architects and
builders, with funding from the Republic of Azerbaijan," the
President said.
It was actually the first step. Football competitions cannot be
limited only to Khankindi. The land of Garabagh, where once the
horses neighed, the braves held the horse competitions, and hunted,
is being returned to its historical glory. In this regard,
President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on the Imarat stadium to be built
in Aghdam is of particular importance.
"Construction of the Imarat stadium in Aghdam will start in a
few months," the Azerbaijani President said while delivering a
speech in the Khankendi stadium.
Thus, Azerbaijan witnessed another historical moment. Garabagh
football club started its first competition in Khan's land of
native Garabagh.
Long live Azerbaijan, long live Garabagh!
