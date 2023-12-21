Switzerland Steps Up Winter Aid For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss government has allocated an additional CHF 11.8 million (over $13.6 million) in aid to Ukraine during the winter period.

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the Swiss Federal Council, Ukrinform reports.

"These measures include the government's support for several non-governmental organizations that are delivering life-saving winter assistance. This assistance has made it possible to repair almost 1,000 flats and houses and distribute heating material to around 1,300 households in frontline areas," the press release said.

It added that this aid package brings the total investment in winter relief measures up to around CHF 26 million (over $30 million).

In recent months, specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) have played a pivotal role in restoring water supply systems and pumping stations, securing district heating, and ensuring access to clean drinking water, the statement said.

In autumn, Switzerland also dispatched 20 tonnes of equipment from the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is amplifying its support for the United Nations' Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) winter aid program with an infusion of CHF 1.8 million, raising its total contribution to CHF 5.8 million. These funds are earmarked for heating, winter clothing, rental support (including for increased heating and energy costs) and the housing insulation.

The SDC is also supporting the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) winter aid program with CHF 3 million. This support is aimed in particular at internally displaced persons and those living in war-affected areas, providing cash assistance and household necessities such as sleeping bags, blankets and cooking utensils.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is committing CHF 10 million (about $11.6 million) to the European Energy Community's Energy Support Fund to repair damaged energy infrastructure.

