About 4,000 Trucks In Queues On Border With Poland - Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told Ukrinform.

"According to Polish border guards, as of this morning, 3,900 trucks are waiting in lines: Shehyni - 900, Rava-Ruska - 630, Krakivets - 590, Yahodyn - 1,760," the spokesman said.

On the border with Slovakia, 370 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint as of the morning.

Hungary: as of the morning, 550 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

Romania: as of this morning, 900 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main requirements is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.