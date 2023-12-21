Russians Shell Medical Facility In Kherson At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian military shelled a medical institution in Kherson, one of the departments was seriously damaged, and a residential building was hit.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.
"The Russian army continues to hit Kherson. At night, explosions were heard in the city again," the statement reads.
As noted, a medical facility came under fire. An enemy shell pierced the wall on the top floor. One of the departments was seriously damaged.
Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a shell hit a residential building with people in it, and he emphasized that it was a miracle that no one was injured.
As reported, in Kherson, as a result of nighttime enemy shelling, the contact network was damaged, so trolleybuses did not run.
