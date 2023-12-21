EU Disburses This Year's Last Tranche Of EUR 1.5B In Financial Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the disbursement to Ukraine of the last EUR 1.5 billion tranche of this year's EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package.

She said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we disburse the last EUR 1.5 billion of our EUR 18 billion 2023 support package to Ukraine. We must find an agreement to keep providing Ukraine with the support it needs to recover, rebuild and reform," von der Leyen wrote.

She added that the European Union stands by the side of its neighbor, friend and aspiring member.

The EU late in 2022 reached agreement on a EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, with EUR 1.5 billion paid each month during 2023.

This package, along with assistance from other international donors, is intended to maintain Ukraine's capacity to perform its main social functions and to ensure the stability of the country during wartime.