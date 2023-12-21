U.S. Successful In Attracting Investment, Private Sector To Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States has made real progress in attracting foreign investment to Ukraine, as well as private sector investment, which has a positive impact on the economy.

He stated this at a press conference on the results of the year, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The U.S. is actively trying to attract much more investment and the private sector to Ukraine so that it can achieve economic prosperity. In this, the U.S. is achieving real success, the head of American diplomacy said.

According to him, investments are already coming in, the tax base is growing, and Ukraine is increasingly able to pay for itself.

In this context, Blinken emphasized the importance of deepening democratic reforms and fighting corruption in Ukraine, which is necessary for investment and for Ukraine to be a strong democratic state.

He also mentioned the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

All of this takes time. All of this takes effort, the head of the U.S. State Department said.

