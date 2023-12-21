Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 500 Occupiers On Tavria Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military eliminated 508 Russian terrorists in the Tavria sector on December 20, and almost ten occupiers surrendered.

The joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria sector said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, on the Tavria axis, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, carried out 53 combat engagements and fired 1,054 artillery shells.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukraine's defense forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 22 more attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks west of Verbove and south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on enemy personnel and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On December 20, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 27 pieces of Russian military equipment, including a tank, six armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, 13 vehicles, a piece of special equipment and four ammunition depots. Another 33 pieces of enemy equipment were damaged, the report said.