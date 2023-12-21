In Zakarpattia, 60% Of Regional Budget Allocates To Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the regional budget for the next year, 60% of the resources available for distribution are allocated to the Armed Forces, the security and defense sector, and expenses related to the elimination of Russian armed aggression.

Viktor Mykyta, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , the Ukrinform reported.

"We are allocating more than UAH 200 million for these needs, which is almost 60% of the total available resources (excluding protected budget items - payment of salaries to doctors, educators, cultural workers and other municipal institutions)," he said.

According to Mykyta, this is one of the largest indicators among all regions of the country, despite the fact that Zakarpattia is one of the smallest regions and has perhaps the smallest budget.

"For the defenders, this means even more drones, pickup trucks, command and staff vehicles, special equipment and the necessary infrastructure. We are creating a modern rehabilitation center, financing social programs for military personnel and their families, and much more," Mykyta added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, the regional and community budgets of Zakarpattia will transfer about UAH 3 billion of military personal income tax (PIT) to the state budget for defense needs.