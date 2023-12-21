               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
“Karabakh!” Chants Heard From Everywhere At Azerbaijan's Khankendi Stadium (VIDEO)


12/21/2023 8:12:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan is witnessing a historical event, Trend reports.

In the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) is facing MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi stadium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have come to the stadium to watch the match.

“Karabakh!” chants are heard from everywhere at the Khankendi stadium.

MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641954

