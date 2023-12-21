“Karabakh!” Chants Heard From Everywhere At Azerbaijan's Khankendi Stadium (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21.
Azerbaijan
is witnessing a historical event, Trend reports.
In the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, FC Qarabag
(Aghdam) is facing MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi stadium.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have come to the stadium to watch the
match.
“Karabakh!” chants are heard from everywhere at the Khankendi
stadium.
