“Karabakh!” Chants Heard From Everywhere At Azerbaijan's Khankendi Stadium (VIDEO)

In the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) is facing MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi stadium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have come to the stadium to watch the match.

“Karabakh!” chants are heard from everywhere at the Khankendi stadium.