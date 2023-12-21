Azerbaijani Embassy In Poland Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Polls (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in Poland has addressed Azerbaijani citizens living in the
country concerning the upcoming extraordinary presidential
elections, said the embassy in X (Twitter), Trend reports.
Azerbaijani individuals above the age of 18 with active voting
rights should be listed on the voter list in order to participate
in the elections.
"To be registered on the voter list, Azerbaijani citizens
residing in Poland are requested to send the following information
to [email protected] :
1. Surname, first name, patronymic;
2. Year, month and day of birth;
3. Address of permanent or temporary residence.
Citizens whose data has not been submitted by December 26 will
not be included in the voter list," the publication says.
