Azerbaijani Embassy In Poland Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Polls (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland has addressed Azerbaijani citizens living in the country concerning the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections, said the embassy in X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani individuals above the age of 18 with active voting rights should be listed on the voter list in order to participate in the elections.

"To be registered on the voter list, Azerbaijani citizens residing in Poland are requested to send the following information to [email protected] :

1. Surname, first name, patronymic;

2. Year, month and day of birth;

3. Address of permanent or temporary residence.

Citizens whose data has not been submitted by December 26 will not be included in the voter list," the publication says.

