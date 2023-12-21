President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Awardees Of Sport Community

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. During the halftime break of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the awardees of sport community in a ceremony related to the sport results of 2023, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.