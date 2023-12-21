Alat FEZ In Azerbaijan Focuses Hiring Export-Oriented Manufacturing Firms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The development
of Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) has two main goals:
to boost economic development by attracting investment and to
support the development of enterprises that can operate on
preferential conditions in this zone, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ
Authority Valeh Alasgarov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a panel speech at the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.
"We are fostering favorable conditions for the effective
development and expansion of businesses in the Baku International
Sea Trade Port area. We are extremely glad to welcome Turkish
enterprises to the Alat Free Economic Zone, particularly those
producing high-value-added products," Alasgarov noted.
He stressed that enterprises that develop export-oriented items
and operate in conformity with global standards are given
preference.
The official further stated that the AFEZ contains three zones
with constructed infrastructure: 206 hectares, 433 hectares, and
211 hectares.
"We plan to establish an airport with a cargo terminal in this
zone, which, along with maritime transportation, will address all
logistical issues," he added.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum is featuring panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
