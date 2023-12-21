Azerbaijan Investment Company, Turkish Demiroren Holding To Ink Deal - Executive Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan
Investment Company (AIC) and Turkish Demiroren Holding will sign an
agreement on construction of five hydroelectric power plants in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in the last week of 2023, AIC
executive director Ulvi Mansurov told Trend .
The project is expected to cost $15 million, according to him.
He did not specify the capacity of the planned power plants.
Mansurov stated that AIC is working on a $35 million project
with Turkish capital to develop a medication manufacturing plant by
mid-2023.
He stated that the company is being developed in Azerbaijan's
Pirallahi and plans to produce approximately 70 different types of
pharmaceuticals.
Mansurov further stated that the pharmaceutical plant will be
operational in 2026.
