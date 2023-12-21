Volume Of Effected Products Of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's first industrial park, has
produced goods worth 9.5 billion manat ($5.5 billion) and provided
over 6,600 permanent jobs in the 12 years since its inception,
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
He also mentioned this memorable date during the
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.
The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has received around 5.8
billion manat ($3.4 billion) in investment to date.
This industrial park is home to 31 economic organizations with a
combined investment volume of more than $3.27 billion.
As of the beginning of 2023, around 108 business firms have been
awarded resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, with 60
of them already actively working.
Entrepreneurs have invested more than 6.4 billion manat ($3.7
billion) in industrial zones, creating over 10,100 permanent
jobs.
In the next stage of the existing projects, more than 450
million manat ($264.7 million) will be invested in the industrial
zones, and more than 4,500 new jobs will be created. Industrial
zones produced more than 7.1 billion manat ($4.1 billion) last
year, of which 2.3 billion manat or $1.3 billion (about 32.7
percent), were exported.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.