Volume Of Effected Products Of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's first industrial park, has produced goods worth 9.5 billion manat ($5.5 billion) and provided over 6,600 permanent jobs in the 12 years since its inception, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He also mentioned this memorable date during the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.

The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has received around 5.8 billion manat ($3.4 billion) in investment to date.

This industrial park is home to 31 economic organizations with a combined investment volume of more than $3.27 billion.

As of the beginning of 2023, around 108 business firms have been awarded resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, with 60 of them already actively working.

Entrepreneurs have invested more than 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) in industrial zones, creating over 10,100 permanent jobs.

In the next stage of the existing projects, more than 450 million manat ($264.7 million) will be invested in the industrial zones, and more than 4,500 new jobs will be created. Industrial zones produced more than 7.1 billion manat ($4.1 billion) last year, of which 2.3 billion manat or $1.3 billion (about 32.7 percent), were exported.

