Azerbaijani-Made Demining Machines Resist Explosions - Mine Action Agency Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Mine clearance
machines produced in Azerbaijan are resistant to explosions, said
Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Mine Action Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Samir Poladov during a panel speech
at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.
"The cutting-edge demining procedures have mostly evolved as a
result of reconnaissance and drones. In this area, we are making
progress. Azerbaijan has its own mine-clearing equipment. We tested
demining devices made by Improtex Group on an actual mine site last
year and this year. Anti-tank mines have greater destructive
capability because they carry more explosives. The domestically
built machines are of high quality and immune to such explosions,"
he emphasized.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish
cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and
cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
