Azerbaijan Words Unexploded Ordnance And Mines-Cleared Areas In Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of
115,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have
been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance since November 2020,
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Samir
Poladov said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum.
"In the field of demining, a range of equipment is used,
including robots manufactured by friendly Türkiye. We use a variety
of technology, including remote-controlled robots and
anti-personnel vehicles. This is critical in the destruction of
mines, notably anti-tank mines. Robots and demining devices
manufactured in Turkey are also utilized to remove occupied
regions," he added.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed. More than 600
representatives from government institutions and the private sector
from both countries are participating in the event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.