Work Underway On Certification Process For Azerbaijan's Naftalan Oil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Work on the
process of certification of Azerbaijan's naftalan oil is underway,
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau
Rashad Aliyev said during a panel discussion at the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.
According to him, jointly with the Ministry of Health of
Azerbaijan and the Health Tourism Association of Germany, work on
the process of certification of Naftalan oil is underway, and an
action plan is being prepared.
"This is an extremely difficult procedure. The main part of the
certification process will begin with SOCAR. Naftalan is one of the
first sites that comes to mind when discussing health tourism.
Certain operations and initiatives in the sphere of health tourism
are being continued in Naftalan at the expense of Naftalan oil. We
developed tourism in collaboration with the Naftalan Executive
Authority. The primary focus of this approach is health tourism.
The most essential aspect of Naftalan is the distinguished project
- the draft plan of extra measures connected to increasing the role
of Naftalan oil in the development of health tourism. This project
will be completed shortly. We will apply an overall strategic
approach to Naftalan oil within the project. Following project
approval, we will begin the process of international certification
of naftalan oil," he said.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
