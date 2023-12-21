More Presidential Candidates Approved In Azerbaijan Amid Upcoming Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani
Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved the candidacies of
six more people for the post of president, CEC Secretary Arifa
Mukhtarova said at today's meeting, Trend reports.
After discussions, the issue of approving presidential
candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Fazil
Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great
Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front
Party of Azerbaijan), Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party)
was put to a vote and accepted.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
New Azerbaijan Party for the early presidential election, has been
approved.
