Turkey's Central Bank announces large surge of 2.5 percentage points to key interest rate

(MENAFN) In a significant move to address escalating inflationary pressures, Turkey's central bank announced a substantial increase of 2.5 percentage points to its key interest rate on Thursday. This decision by the bank's Monetary Policy Committee saw the benchmark rate surge to 42.5 percent, marking the seventh consecutive hike in interest rates. Such measures aim to curb the rampant inflation that has surged to a concerning 61.98 percent in the previous month, leading to financial hardships for many households grappling with rising costs of rent and essential commodities.



While the relentless series of rate hikes have substantially increased borrowing costs, transitioning from a mere 8.5 percent to the prevailing 42.5 percent, there are indications that this tightening monetary policy might soon reach its culmination. The committee's statement suggested a forthcoming end to this aggressive cycle, emphasizing a commitment to maintain monetary tightness as long as necessary to achieve sustained price stability.



This rigorous monetary policy stance represents a notable shift in strategy, especially considering President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's historical inclination towards unorthodox methods. Erdogan, who previously championed rate cuts as a strategy to combat inflation, pivoted from this approach after securing reelection in May. This electoral victory ushered in a revamped economic team, spearheaded by figures such as Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker returning to the role of finance minister, a position he occupied until 2018.



Additionally, Hafize Gaye Erkan, a seasoned U.S.-based banking executive, assumed the role of central bank governor in June. Prior to these appointments, Erdogan's contentious relationship with central bank governors who opposed his rate-reducing policies culminated in their dismissals. Such unconventional economic strategies had previously been critiqued by economists, citing adverse impacts like spiraling prices and currency crises.

