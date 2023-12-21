Asian markets show decline after Wall Street's cautious stance

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Asian markets responded with a decline, mirroring the cautious sentiment emanating from Wall Street. The U.S. stock market's decision to pause its significant upward momentum came in light of disappointing corporate earnings and growing concerns about the rapidity of its ascent. While U.S. futures hinted at a potential recovery, the oil market witnessed a dip, primarily driven by unexpected data that signaled a rise in U.S. inventories.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index experienced a decline of 1.6 percent, settling at 33,140.47 points. Contributing significantly to this downturn was the renowned Japanese automaker, Toyota, which saw its shares plummet by as much as 4 percent. The company's woes were exacerbated by its announcement on Wednesday regarding a massive vehicle recall. Toyota's decision to recall approximately 1 million vehicles stemmed from a critical defect that could potentially prevent airbags from deploying, thereby elevating the risk of severe injuries for drivers and passengers alike. This troubling revelation was further compounded by revelations concerning Toyota's subsidiary, Daihatsu. Following an investigation, Daihatsu made the unsettling decision to halt shipments of all its vehicles within Japan and internationally. The investigation uncovered alarming discrepancies related to safety testing practices across 64 different models, including vehicles produced for prominent brands like Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru. In response to these revelations, Japanese transport ministry officials took decisive action by conducting raids on Daihatsu's offices, signaling the gravity of the situation.



Meanwhile, other key markets in the region showcased varied performances. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 observed a decline of 0.5 percent, closing at 7,504.10. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi index recorded a modest drop of 0.6 percent, settling at 2,600.02. Contrasting this trend, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remained relatively stable, maintaining a flat position at 16,617.87 points. In a contrasting move, the Shanghai Composite index managed to buck the regional trend, posting a gain of 0.6 percent, concluding the session at 2,918.71 points.

