DIT University Announces Phd Admissions For 2023-24 Winter Sessions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DIT University, an A-grade higher education institution Accredited by NAAC, announces PhD admissions for the 2023-2024 winter sessions.



Some of the major Doctoral Programs/Disciplines/Streams offered by the DIT University for PhD programs include Architecture and Planning, Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, English, Psychology, Economics, Management, and Pharmacy. The winter admissions offered are for both Part-Time & Full-Time PhD programs in the abovementioned disciplines during 2023-24 sessions.



Important Dates/Time concerning the Entrance Test and Personal Interview



DIT University PhD Entrance Test (DUET) and Personal Interview for winter session 2023-24 will be held at the DIT University campus in Dehradun on January 08, 2024 (Monday).



Important Dates for the Entrance Test (DUET) offline for Non-GATE / Non-UGC-NET / Non-SLET candidates



DIT University Entrance Test (DUET) offline for Non-GATE / Non-UGC-NET / Non-SLET qualified Candidates will take place between 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, January 08, 2024 (Monday). Personal Interview (offline) will be held on January 08, 2024 (Monday), 02:00 PM onwards.



Who can appear for a Personal Interview directly?



Candidates with valid GATE/UGC-NET/SLET scores will not have to appear for DUET, and they will appear for a Personal Interview directly.



Last Date for Submission of Application



The last date for submission of applications for all PhD programs is January 03, 2024 (Wednesday) 05:00 PM.



Syllabus at a Glance



The syllabus across the programs offered is as per the latest GATE/UGC-NET/SLET norms, and general/quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and research methodology.



Declaration of Result



The results for all PhD program admissions will be declared on January 12, 2024 (Friday).





Important Information/Dates for the Selected Candidates



ï¿1⁄2Last Date for Full Admission Fee Submission: January 19, 2024 (Friday) failing which candidature will stand cancelled

ï¿1⁄2Reporting at Dean RnC Office, and onboarding at Registrar Office: January 22, 2024 (Monday)

ï¿1⁄2Last date to complete the interaction among faculty members and students to decide the domain of research and Supervisor allocation: January 30, 2024 (Tuesday)

ï¿1⁄2Coursework mapping in academia portal: January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)

ï¿1⁄2Classes commence: February 01, 2024 (Thursday)



Note:



Regarding Stipend, DIT University Central Policy will be applicable (Subject to Availability). The semester fee will be deposited through the Academia portal, Admission ID will be provided in the Admission Offer Letter.



Documents Required:



All registered candidates are requested to upload the below documents in the Admission Portal:



ï¿1⁄2Class X Marksheet & Certificate

ï¿1⁄2Class XII Marksheet & Certificate (in the relevant stream)

ï¿1⁄2Identity Proof issued by the Government (Preferably Aadhar Card)

ï¿1⁄2Graduation Marksheet and certificate (in relevant stream and subject)

ï¿1⁄2Postgraduate Degree Certificate and Marksheet in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks overall. (Mandatory)

ï¿1⁄2Migration, Character & Transfer certificate issued by the last institution attended by the student.



DIT University believes in the principles of TRUST, ACCOUNTABILITY, and INTEGRITY ï¿1⁄2 the very cornerstone on which the foundation of this great Institution was laid. The University is always committed to helping you realize your career ambitions & unlock your true potential. The University has always valued merit.



Contact Information:



Helpline: 1800-1210-41000 (Toll free), +91-9639001954 / +91-9084697506

Email: ...

For more Queries:





Company :-DIT University

User :- DIT University

Email :...

Phone :-01353000300

Mobile:- 1353000300

Url :-