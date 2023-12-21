Football Association Of Malawi President Meets FIFA President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Today, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the FIFA ( ) President Gianni Infantino met with Football Association of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya.
"We also discussed issues about infrastructure improvement and development, which is very key in my country, as we don't have a proper infrastructure. So, this is everything we were talking about. We need to have infrastructure so that that can give a platform to the players."
"We're talking about infrastructure development and improvement: most of the stadiums in Malawi are owned by the government, so the government is the biggest player in our football in Malawi. This is why I invited the President to come to my country so that we can also sit down with the team. Finally, we also talked about capacity-building and the technical support. You know, all the schools, what we need is just capacity-building and the technical support, and maybe the technical equipment. I'm sure that, with these few goals that I have given to the President, we are going to move our football to another level in Malawi."
