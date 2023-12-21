GCC Chief Touts Qatar Mediation Between US, Venezuela

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi Thursday commended Qatar's successful mediation in a US-Venezuela prisoner swap deal as reflecting its great diplomatic role and the international community's confidence in it.

He said in a press statement that Qatar's diplomatic success demonstrated its influential capabilities on the global stage, enabling it to establish its position as an effective mediator for resolving regional and international issues and conflicts.

He also regarded this as a diplomatic achievement that reflects Qatar's status as a reliable partner regionally and internationally, stressing its constructive role in enhancing security and peace in both the region and the world.

Earlier in the day, Qatar announced its successful mediation efforts between the United States and Venezuela, resulting in a prisoner swap deal.

Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Khulaifi was quoted by the country's official news agecny as saying that Venezuela had released 10 American prisoners in exchange for a Venezuelan prisoner, following a series of mediation rounds between the two parties.

He underlined that this step is part of a broader mediation effort aimed at addressing outstanding issues between the two countries. (end)

