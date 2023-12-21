Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Emperor Of Japan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah recieved on Thursday a cable from the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, expressing condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In return, His Highness the Amir sent the Emperor of Japan a cable, appreciating his sincere sentiments and wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end) mtm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.