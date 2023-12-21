               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Emperor Of Japan


12/21/2023 8:06:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah recieved on Thursday a cable from the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, expressing condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In return, His Highness the Amir sent the Emperor of Japan a cable, appreciating his sincere sentiments and wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end)
