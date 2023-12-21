Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence From Japan PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a cable of condolence from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cable, he remembered the late Amir's efforts to establish stability and peace in the Gulf and Middle East.

His Highness the Amir sent the prime minister of Japan a reply enclosed with the utmost gratitude for his heartfelt sentiments, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)

fk









MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107641923