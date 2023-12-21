Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence From Japan PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a cable of condolence from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In the cable, he remembered the late Amir's efforts to establish stability and peace in the Gulf and Middle East.
His Highness the Amir sent the prime minister of Japan a reply enclosed with the utmost gratitude for his heartfelt sentiments, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)
fk
MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107641923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.