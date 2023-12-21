Kuwait PM's Office Head Congratulates Amir On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil Thursday extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office. He praised His Highness's great achievements and wished him further success in leading Kuwait and strengthening its status in the world. (end) seo

