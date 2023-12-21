Prince Faisal Patronizes Pilot Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein on Thursday patronized the graduation ceremony of the 24th and 25th Conversion Aviation Courses for Combat Aviation on an aircraft F-16.In the presence of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, Prince Faisal was briefed on the two one-year courses, which brought together pilots from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the Royal Bahraini Air Force.Prince Faisal distributed awards to the graduates during the celebration, which was attended by a number of senior officers of the armed forces, the Bahraini ambassador and the Bahraini military attaché in Amman.