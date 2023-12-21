Jordanian Health Workers Participate In Training Program In Romania-JNC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.21 (Petra) - A training program was held at the main hospital in the Romanian city of Targu Mures for a group of Jordanian nurses and doctors in the ambulance, emergency and evacuation fields.In a statement on Thursday, Secretary-General of Jordan Nursing Council (JNC), Dr. Hani Nawafleh, said the program aims to exchange expertise, knowledge and developments in the field of emergency and first aid for nurses and doctors.Nawafleh added that the program comes as a continuation of JNC's cooperation with Romanian Nursing Association (RNA) and Emergency Directorate in the Romanian Interior Ministry.The program, he noted, comes in implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Order of Nurses Midwives and Medical Assistants in Romania (OAMGMAMR) to enhance cooperation frameworks, exchange expertise, training, and scientific research between the two countries.Training also seeks to boost Jordanian-Romanian nursing professional development to achieve sustainable development goals, ensure better health and well-being for people and contribute to the prosperity of a healthier world, he pointed out.On future steps, he stressed need to properly invest in nurses and midwives, calling on redesigning related education and practice systems to obtain "broader-based competencies and advanced roles, strengthen public health to achieve a high-performance and resilient health care system."Additionally, he stressed importance to shift to comprehensive and safe health and enhance emergency and first aid competencies amid regional and global developments.The program will be held periodically for nurses and doctors from all Jordanian health sectors, the statement said.