Jordan, Turkey Explore Investment Opportunities For Economic Growth In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 21 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez engaged in discussions with Turkish Ambassador Erdem Ozan to explore potential investment opportunities fostering economic, commercial, and tourism ties between Jordan and Turkey.During Ozan's visit to the ASEZA, Fayez underscored the significance of strengthening cooperation, drawing on the countries' deep-rooted historical relations and shared values. He highlighted the ASEZA's commitment to environmental sustainability and prioritized investment and development plans in Aqaba as a foundation for collaboration with Turkey.Fayez detailed the investment incentives and benefits offered by the ASEZA, designed to attract Turkish businessmen to invest in Aqaba. He emphasized Aqaba's secure, stable, and inviting investment environment, coupled with its strategic geographical location and Jordan's free trade agreements, positioning it as a crucial export gateway in the region.Ozan acknowledged the profound historical relations and shared values between the two nations, considering them a robust foundation for future development, particularly in the realms of investment and tourism.Ozan's visit aimed to grasp the economic importance of the Aqaba region and explore opportunities aligning with the shared vision of both countries to elevate economic relations to new heights. The discussions revolved around maximizing the potential for economic collaboration between Jordan and Turkey.