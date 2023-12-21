75% Completion Rate Achieved In Aqaba's 2023 Projects Budget

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 21 (Petra) - The Aqaba Governorate Council's fiscal year 2023 witnessed a budget allocation of approximately JD8.5 million for 88 projects spanning 23 sectors.Notably, 65 projects have been successfully completed, reflecting a 75 percent project completion rate. However, 23 projects have faced delays.In a meeting attended by Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez, Governor of Aqaba Khaled Hajjaj, Chairman of the Aqaba Governorate Council Imad Amr, and directors from various institutions, discussions centered around completed projects in Aqaba. Emphasis was placed on the vital need for collaborative efforts between the ASEZA and the Council to enhance and develop services within the region.Fayez underscored the significance of joint coordination in setting project priorities, fostering complementarity, and ultimately serving the interests of Aqaba's citizens. He acknowledged the pivotal role the Council plays in executing projects across various sectors in Aqaba.Hajjaj lauded the effective cooperation and coordination between the two councils, leading to improved services for citizens. He stressed the importance of supporting and strengthening leadership capabilities, addressing regional needs, and promoting Aqaba's tourism, commerce, and logistics.Highlighting the ongoing development renaissance in the governorate, Hajjaj expressed the executive council's commitment to supporting the governorate council for the greater public good. This commitment aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, aiming to position Aqaba as an economic and investment zone fostering sustainable development.Amr affirmed that the timely approval of the 2023 budget facilitated the prompt initiation of projects without delays, underlining continued collaboration with relevant ministries and departments to ensure the successful implementation of these projects, positively impacting services and development in the governorate.He detailed the extensive budget coverage across 23 sectors, with a strategic focus on works, tourism, health, education, water, youth, endowments, agriculture, and social development. He outlined a forward-looking budget strategy concentrating on entrepreneurship, education, youth, rehabilitation, and human resources development for the current and upcoming years.Furthermore, Amr reported a project completion rate exceeding 75 percent for the current year, acknowledging successful partnerships with institutions like the Crown Prince Foundation and the Jordan River Foundation, whose projects achieved an impressive 100 percent completion rate.