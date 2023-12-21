Cabinet Approves Administrative Structure Bylaw Of Civil Service Commission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Thursday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved the administrative structure bylaw of the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission for the year 2023.The bylaw aims to enable the newly-established commission to carry out its regulatory and monitoring tasks and duties under the legislation regulating its work to ensure improvement of government performance and modernization and development of Jordan's public services and administration.Additionally, the system seeks to establish an organizational structure that regulates the commission's work procedures, defines tasks of its departments and units and sets methods of their joint communication and coordination.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to settle tax status of 1, 170 companies and taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.