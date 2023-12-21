Jordan Armed Forces Continue Support For Gaza In Ongoing Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army remains actively engaged in supporting the Gaza Strip, delivering crucial humanitarian aid through both air and land routes. This initiative is part of JAF's ongoing commitment to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip and provide steadfast support.Over the last 24 hours, JAF received medical and surgical equipment from Germany for the Jordan Private Field Hospital/Gaza 2. The equipment encompasses patient monitoring devices, skin-cutting tools for cosmetic surgery, and specialized surgical equipment essential for performing various medical procedures.Furthermore, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, JAF dispatched a relief aid plane to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing. The aid package included essential materials, necessities, parcels, and winter clothing.On Wednesday evening, a convoy comprising 15 trucks laden with essential supplies, medical resources, and food items was dispatched to the Jordan Private Field Hospital/Gaza 2.In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, JAF bolstered the Jordan Private Field Hospital 2 in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, with 2,000 units of blood from diverse medical groups. This move aims to address the escalating demand for blood resulting from an increased number of surgical operations for the wounded and injured in the ongoing war on Gaza.Executing its sixth airdrop operation, the Armed Forces delivered urgent relief aid, including medical materials and treatment supplies, to the Jordan Private Field Hospital 2 in the southern Gaza Strip, utilizing parachutes.