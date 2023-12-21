Knowbe4 Named The Number One Leader In The G2 Grid Winter 2024 Report In Two Categories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PhishER ranked as the number one Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platform for the 11th consecutive quarter and KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training ranked as the number one Security Awareness Training platform for the 18th Consecutive Quarter

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its PhishER product and its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training (KMSAT) platform have been named the number one leader in the G2 Grid Winter 2024 Report for the 11th consecutive quarter and the 18th consecutive quarter, respectively.

The latest G2 Grid Report compares Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) software vendors and security awareness training (SAT) vendors based on user reviews, customer satisfaction, popularity and market presence.

Based on 253 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's PhishER is the top ranked SOAR software. PhishER has the highest satisfaction score among SOAR products in the category and received a score of 92 out of 100, with 98% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and 93% of users likely to recommend the product. Additionally, PhishER is recognized for "Best Results", "Most Implementable" and "Best Usability".

Based on 1,455 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's KMSAT is the top ranked SAT platform with 98% of users rating 4 or 5 stars. The KMSAT platform received the highest G2 score among products in the SAT category with a score of 93 out of 100. Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform is recognized as "Leader Americas Winter 2024", "Leader Mid-Market Winter 2024" and "Leader Enterprise Winter 2024". KnowBe4 has the highest G2 score and largest market presence among all vendors rated in the report.

"At KnowBe4, we are committed to providing our customers with a useful platform and an exceptional customer experience," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our security awareness training platform and PhishER empower our customers to make smarter security decisions which contribute to a stronger security culture. KnowBe4 is proud to once again be recognized as the top leader in our industry and we are thankful to our customers for their honest feedback as these rankings are a direct result of customer reviews and satisfaction."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated

phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

