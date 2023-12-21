Robin Partners With Urban Assembly To Launch Ground-Breaking Program In NYC Public Schools To Support Student Well-Being

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Comprehensive program will provide underserved students in grades 6-12 with Tier 1 & 2 curriculum, assessment tools and school ecosystem alignment

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Robin announced today its partnership with Urban Assembly (UA) to provide 5 underserved NYC schools with a comprehensive program focused on improving student mental health and well-being. The program will run with support from The Wellness Classroom , founded in 2022 to catalyze a systemically relevant and sustainable blueprint for implementing promising mental health and well-being interventions in New York City K-12 schools.

“We couldn't think of a better partner to deliver real, sustainable impact in NYC Public schools," said Sonny Thadani, founder and CEO, Robin. "Together, we will improve the well-being of the entire school community and ensure that adults and structures within the school support the sustained benefits of our programming,” he added.

“This collaboration will provide schools with a comprehensive set of SEL services to maximize student growth and school performance. I look forward to sharing our learnings from this program to demonstrate how innovative partnerships can improve public education,” said David Adams, CEO of Urban Assembly.

Robin's evidence-based, grade-level curriculum and Connection Diagnostic Assessment© provides targeted instruction to build connection and the skills to work through life's challenges. Urban Assembly's unique Resilient Scholars Program (RSP) tools systematically categorize and track all SEL programming, building capacity and guiding effective school-wide implementation.

About Robin

A NYC-certified minority and women-owned business enterprise, Robin is a provider of community-wide social-emotional and mental well-being programming. Their solution starts with building connection - the cornerstone for a healthy, meaningful life. Reflecting the diverse group of school communities they serve, Robin coaches connect with students, educators, school staff and families through an integrated program that features group coaching and real-world curriculum. This unique approach strengthens the entire community by teaching critical life skills such as conflict resolution, perspective-taking and healthy social media use. To learn more please visit us at my-robin.

About the Urban Assembly

The Urban Assembly is a nonprofit that promotes social and economic mobility by innovating in public education, both in its 22 New York City schools and in the solutions it offers to school districts nationwide. It partners with schools and districts to design and scale solutions that improve social-emotional learning, post-secondary readiness, and instructional quality. UA's nationally recognized Resilient Scholars Program (RSP) provides schools with cost-effective whole-school SEL implementation support and prioritizes evidence-based SEL assessment and skill development. To learn more, please visit urbanassembly.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

