Mediwound Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Of Escharex® Mechanism Of Action Study Assessing Its Effects On Biofilm And Microbial Loads

YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper, titled“An Open-label, Proof of Concept Study, Assessing the Effects of Bromelain-Based Enzymatic Debridement on Biofilm and Microbial Loads in Patients with Venous Leg and Diabetic Foot Ulcers” in the December 2023 issue of WOUNDS Journal .



The paper highlights results from a Phase II study, which explored the mechanism of action of EscharEx, a novel bromelain based enzymatic debridement agent, in 12 patients with either venous leg ulcers (VLUs) or diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Results show that EscharEx not only effectively debrides wounds, but also reduces biofilm and bacterial load in both VLUs and DFUs.

Key findings:



70% of the patients (7/10) that completed the study achieved complete debridement within a median time of 5.5 days. An average reduction of 35% in wound size was achieved by the end of the 2-week follow-up period.

In all (100%) six patients positive for biofilm at baseline, EscharEx reduced the biofilm to a single individual or undetectable microorganisms, by the end of treatment based on tissue biopsies.

Bacterial load was reduced by 64% following treatment with EscharEx based on a fluorescence imaging device. EscharEx was shown to be safe and well tolerated.

Dr. Rob Snyder, Chief Medical Officer of MediWound, emphasized the significance of these findings, stating,“Preparing a wound for closure in a timely fashion is critical to help reduce the burden associated with chronic wounds, including the potential downstream consequences of amputation and mortality. Together with the outcomes of our previous Phase II study results, this study furthers the understanding of the effects of EscharEx. It demonstrates its effectiveness not only in enzymatic debridement and promotion of granulation tissue, but potentially also in reducing biofilm and bacterial load. This dual mechanism of action may not only shift the disrupted healing process in chronic wounds towards a normal healing process, but may also prevent severe complications. We look forward to the initiation of the Phase III pivotal study in the second half of 2024 and, ultimately bringing this important non-surgical treatment to the millions of patients affected by chronic wounds.”

About Biofilm

A biofilm is a complex and structured community of microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms) that adhere to surfaces and are embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix composed of proteins, polysaccharides, and DNA. These microorganisms are surrounded by a protective matrix, making them highly resistant to antibiotics, disinfectants, and the host immune response.

In the context of chronic wounds, biofilms play a significant role in hindering the healing process and contributing to persistent infections.

About EscharEx

EscharEx is a bioactive therapy for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds in advanced stages of clinical development. Designed for use in any patient setting, EscharEx is an easy-to-use concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for topical daily applications. In several Phase 2 trials, EscharEx was well-tolerated and demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds with only a few daily applications. EscharEx's mechanism of action is mediated by the proteolytic enzymes that cleave to, and remove the necrotic tissue preparing the wound bed for healing. The Phase III study, specifically on VLUs, will start in the second half of 2024.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound's first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company's lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound's pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

